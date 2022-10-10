Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of MC stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

