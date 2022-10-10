Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.13. 150,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.