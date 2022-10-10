Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,800 at Credit Suisse Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,786.33.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Mondi has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

