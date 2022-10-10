Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,800 at Credit Suisse Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,786.33.
Mondi Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Mondi stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Mondi has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.
Mondi Cuts Dividend
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondi (MONDY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.