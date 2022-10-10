MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $182.97

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $182.97 and last traded at $183.25, with a volume of 12172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.07.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

