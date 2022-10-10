Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 87,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,181. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

