Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $241.68

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $241.68 and last traded at $241.73, with a volume of 6232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.38.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.