Moola Celo USD (mCUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.51 Million

Moola Celo USD (mCUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Moola Celo USD has a total market cap of $19.51 million and $145,507.00 worth of Moola Celo USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moola Celo USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moola Celo USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moola Celo USD Token Profile

Moola Celo USD launched on October 31st, 2020. Moola Celo USD’s total supply is 19,353,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,588,995 tokens. Moola Celo USD’s official website is www.moola.market. The official message board for Moola Celo USD is moolamarket.medium.com. Moola Celo USD’s official Twitter account is @moola_market.

Buying and Selling Moola Celo USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Moola Celo USD (mCUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Moola Celo USD has a current supply of 19,353,548.838 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moola Celo USD is 1.00599773 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,341.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moola.market/.”

