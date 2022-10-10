Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.