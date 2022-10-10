Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GNK opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $583.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

