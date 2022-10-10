MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $513.38.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $419.84 on Monday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $465.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

