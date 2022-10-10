mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.41 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $36.41 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD launched on March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,667,055 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

mStable USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable USD (MUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. mStable USD has a current supply of 41,085,970.46059056. The last known price of mStable USD is 0.995 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29,079.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mstable.org/.”

