Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $269.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.80. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $159.97 and a 52 week high of $303.09.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

