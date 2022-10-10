NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.62

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 13246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $518.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 71,120 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.