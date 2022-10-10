NASDEX (NSDX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,439.00

NASDEX (NSDX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, NASDEX has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One NASDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. NASDEX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $14,439.00 worth of NASDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NASDEX Profile

NASDEX’s launch date was September 27th, 2021. NASDEX’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. NASDEX’s official website is www.nasdex.xyz. NASDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nasdex. NASDEX’s official Twitter account is @nasdex_xyz.

NASDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NASDEX (NSDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. NASDEX has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NASDEX is 0.02004312 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,303.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nasdex.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NASDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NASDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NASDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

