Nash (NEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,907.00

Nash (NEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Nash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges. Nash has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $4,907.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nash has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nash

Nash’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,448,244 tokens. The official website for Nash is nash.io. The Reddit community for Nash is https://reddit.com/r/nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nash’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nash

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash (NEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Neo platform. Nash has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 29,166,201 in circulation. The last known price of Nash is 0.14419943 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,493.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nash.io/.”

