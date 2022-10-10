National Bank Financial Cuts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.56.

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGIFF opened at $25.78 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.4352 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

