National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.20

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 2275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

