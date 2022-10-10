National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.20

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 2275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.11.
National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.11.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
