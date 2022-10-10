Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of KITT stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Nauticus Robotics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.00.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

