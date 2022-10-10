Navcoin Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002864 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,599,609 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

