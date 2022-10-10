NewGen Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Lightspeed Commerce accounts for about 3.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. 17,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,798. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

