NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 307,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. EBET accounts for approximately 0.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 2.09% of EBET as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EBET by 3,851.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 101,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EBET by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EBET in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EBET by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EBET by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

EBET Price Performance

EBET stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. EBET, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. EBET had a negative return on equity of 100.04% and a negative net margin of 80.68%.

EBET Profile

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

See Also

