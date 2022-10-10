NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) PT Lowered to $27.50 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTC NLCP opened at $14.00 on Thursday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 9.72%. This is a positive change from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.