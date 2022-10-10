NEXTEP (NEXTEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,775.00

NEXTEP (NEXTEP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One NEXTEP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NEXTEP has a market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $19,775.00 worth of NEXTEP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXTEP has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEXTEP Profile

NEXTEP was first traded on December 5th, 2021. NEXTEP’s official Twitter account is @nextep_crypto. NEXTEP’s official website is nextepcrypto.com.

NEXTEP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXTEP (NEXTEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXTEP has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NEXTEP is 0.00010819 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,425.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextepcrypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXTEP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXTEP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXTEP using one of the exchanges listed above.

