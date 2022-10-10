NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Increased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,763,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,139,000 after buying an additional 356,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $77.15 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

