NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Upgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NFI Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

NFI Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

