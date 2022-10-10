Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Given New $19.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOMD. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after buying an additional 4,832,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after buying an additional 141,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,120,000 after buying an additional 297,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

