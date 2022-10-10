Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 46,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 114.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 544.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.78. 12,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,510. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $209.59 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.48.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

