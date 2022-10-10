Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $240.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $280.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Norfolk Southern to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.71.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.0 %

NSC stock opened at $214.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.76. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

