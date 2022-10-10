North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $251,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.56 on Monday, hitting $83.64. 48,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,502. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

