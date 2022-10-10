North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,523. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.