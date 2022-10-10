North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 18,098 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.89. 32,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,778. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.47.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

