Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.7 %

NUE traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $116.92. 28,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.79. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

