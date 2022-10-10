Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.41. 39,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,281,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Nutanix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 8.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

