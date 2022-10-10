Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares — Dividend of $0.75

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7503 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.62.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
JCE stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.88. 86,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,452. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
