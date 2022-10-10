Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares — Dividend of $0.75

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7503 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

JCE stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.88. 86,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,452. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.