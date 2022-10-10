NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.49

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.49 and last traded at $116.85, with a volume of 242217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $285.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

