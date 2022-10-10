NYCCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (NYC)

NYCCoin (NYC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, NYCCoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NYCCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYCCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $10,781.00 worth of NYCCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00271454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001367 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003512 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00026347 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003238 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NYCCoin Profile

NYCCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2021. NYCCoin’s total supply is 4,869,050,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,813,325 tokens. NYCCoin’s official Twitter account is @minecitycoins. The official website for NYCCoin is www.citycoins.co/nyccoin. NYCCoin’s official message board is www.citycoins.co/blog.

NYCCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYCCoin (NYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stacks Blockchain platform. NYCCoin has a current supply of 4,869,050,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NYCCoin is 0.00044 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $678.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.citycoins.co/nyccoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYCCoin directly using US dollars.

