O3 Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (O3)

O3 Swap (O3) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. O3 Swap has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $627,973.00 worth of O3 Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, O3 Swap has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One O3 Swap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

O3 Swap Token Profile

O3 Swap launched on May 14th, 2021. O3 Swap’s total supply is 61,375,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,468,060 tokens. O3 Swap’s official Twitter account is @o3_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. O3 Swap’s official message board is medium.com/o3-labs-o3-wallet. O3 Swap’s official website is o3swap.com.

O3 Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “O3 Swap (O3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. O3 Swap has a current supply of 61,375,109.23078711 with 51,468,059.96065321 in circulation. The last known price of O3 Swap is 0.0834569 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $15,038,026.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://o3swap.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3 Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3 Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3 Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

