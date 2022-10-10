OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
