Olympus v2 Price Reaches $10.47 on Major Exchanges (OHM)

Olympus v2 (OHM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Olympus v2 has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Olympus v2 token can now be bought for about $10.47 or 0.00054750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Olympus v2 has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and approximately $774,690.00 worth of Olympus v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Olympus v2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Olympus v2 Token Profile

Olympus v2 was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Olympus v2’s total supply is 1,416,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,068 tokens. The official message board for Olympus v2 is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Olympus v2 is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Olympus v2’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao. The official website for Olympus v2 is olympusdao.finance/#.

Olympus v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Olympus v2 (OHM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Olympus v2 has a current supply of 1,416,029 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Olympus v2 is 10.64785894 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $397,863.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olympusdao.finance/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympus v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olympus v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olympus v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.