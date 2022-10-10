OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $236.67 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00008700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $236.67 million and $32.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00086384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00066609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007928 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OMG Network has a current supply of 140,245,398.24513277. The last known price of OMG Network is 1.71394138 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $15,789,689.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omg.network/.”

