ONUS (ONUS) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, ONUS has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002493 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $15.31 million and $6,005.00 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,101,553 tokens. ONUS’s official website is goonus.io/en. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onusfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.48353315 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,184.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goonus.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

