Ooki Protocol Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (OOKI)

Ooki Protocol (OOKI) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Ooki Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ooki Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ooki Protocol has a market cap of $17.05 million and $2.27 million worth of Ooki Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.98 or 0.99991786 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003533 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00046064 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00062769 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022872 BTC.

Ooki Protocol Profile

Ooki Protocol is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2021. Ooki Protocol’s total supply is 4,141,055,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,812,962,151 tokens. The official message board for Ooki Protocol is blog.ooki.com. The Reddit community for Ooki Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ooki_coin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ooki Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ookitrade. The official website for Ooki Protocol is hello.ooki.com.

Buying and Selling Ooki Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ooki Protocol (OOKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ooki Protocol has a current supply of 4,141,055,730 with 3,341,351,880.1578774 in circulation. The last known price of Ooki Protocol is 0.00469841 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,647,198.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hello.ooki.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ooki Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

