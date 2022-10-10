OpenLive NFT (OPV) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OpenLive NFT (OPV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One OpenLive NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenLive NFT has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. OpenLive NFT has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $131,678.00 worth of OpenLive NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OpenLive NFT Token Profile

OpenLive NFT was first traded on November 30th, 2021. OpenLive NFT’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,560,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenLive NFT is https://reddit.com/r/openlivenft. OpenLive NFT’s official Twitter account is @openlivenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenLive NFT is openlivenft.com. The official message board for OpenLive NFT is openlivenftproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling OpenLive NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLive NFT (OPV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenLive NFT has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLive NFT is 0.0930778 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $127,317.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openlivenft.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLive NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenLive NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenLive NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

