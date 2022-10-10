OpenWorld Price Hits $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenWorld (OPEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. OpenWorld has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $7,702.00 worth of OpenWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenWorld has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenWorld token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,071.15 or 1.00021210 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003543 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047221 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022478 BTC.

OpenWorld Token Profile

OpenWorld (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. OpenWorld’s total supply is 99,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,896,215 tokens. OpenWorld’s official Twitter account is @openworldvision and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenWorld’s official website is openworld.vision.

OpenWorld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenWorld (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenWorld has a current supply of 99,200,000 with 51,617,956 in circulation. The last known price of OpenWorld is 0.02943484 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,750.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openworld.vision/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenWorld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenWorld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

