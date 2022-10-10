Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.11

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Danske upgraded Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.56.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Featured Stories
