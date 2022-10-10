PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 918,847 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

