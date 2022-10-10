Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $224.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.71), with a volume of 5084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.50 ($2.77).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

