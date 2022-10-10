Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. 595,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,131,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

