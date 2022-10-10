Pandora Spirit (PSR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,745.00

Pandora Spirit (PSR) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Pandora Spirit has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $14,745.00 worth of Pandora Spirit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandora Spirit token can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00009540 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pandora Spirit has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pandora Spirit’s launch date was May 19th, 2022. Pandora Spirit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,875,345 tokens. Pandora Spirit’s official message board is news.pandora.digital. Pandora Spirit’s official Twitter account is @pandora_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandora Spirit’s official website is pandora.digital. The Reddit community for Pandora Spirit is https://reddit.com/r/pandoradigital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pandora Spirit (PSR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pandora Spirit has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pandora Spirit is 1.78084801 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $121,869.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pandora.digital.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandora Spirit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandora Spirit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandora Spirit using one of the exchanges listed above.

