Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,390 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after purchasing an additional 551,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,190. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

